The German city of Dresden has passed a resolution aimed at strengthening democracy and protecting minorities amid growing concern about far-right extremism.
German news agency dpa reported Friday that city counselors passed a resolution this week with the headline "Nazi crisis?" which warned that anti-democratic and extremist views and even violence were becoming increasingly apparent in Dresden.
Dresden is home to the anti-migrant group PEGIDA and the far-right Alternative for Germany party received more than 17% of the vote in city council elections this year.
"The word 'Nazinotstand' is an exaggerated formulation for the fact that there is a serious problem -- similar to the climate emergency -- with right-wing extremism right up to the middle of society," Max Aschenbach, councilor for the satirist Die Partei (The Party), told CNN.
Aschenbach, who tabled the motion, told CNN the move was symbolic and would have no legal consequences, but that it served to highlight the threat posed by the far right in Dresden.
— THE ASSOCIATED PRESS