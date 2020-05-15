New coronavirus case numbers dropping in half the states

WASHINGTON (CNN) — As states remove more stay-at-home restrictions, it will take weeks to learn the health effects.
But so far, the number of new coronavirus cases reported each day is generally going down in about two dozen states, according to an analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University on Thursday.
And with the reopenings and eased social distancing restrictions, testing remains a major concern, with health experts warning the US is still lagging behind.
While not every person who tests positive will need treatment, testing ensures most of the cases are identified and traced, said Dr. Richard Besser, the former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Every case that's out there could be the spark that starts another outbreak in your community that gets out of control," he said.
With the right measures, countries can suppress transmission and avoid bouncing back-and-forth between lockdown and lifting restrictions, said Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead for the Covid-19 response at the World Health Organization.
South Korea and Singapore have been successful in containing the virus because they have rapidly identified it, started contact tracing and combated opportunities for it to resurge, she added.
Experts have said coronavirus is likely to keep spreading for at least another 18 months to two years — until about 70% of the population has been infected.
