New coronavirus cases are on the decline in only three US states

Only three US states are reporting a decline in new COVID-19 cases compared to last week — but Missouri was one of them.
As of Saturday night, new cases were down in Texas, Missouri and South Carolina, while 21 states reported a rise in cases and a little more than half held steady compared with the week before.
The mixed results come as the President joined the more than 7.3 million people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the US.
The 21 states reporting a rise in new cases are Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Wisconsin reported a record number of 2,892 new daily cases on Saturday, according to data from the state's department of health services. The previous record was set earlier in the week. The state's governor urged residents to "get back to the basics" of fighting the virus.
Though still below the summer peak of about 67,000 in July, the seven-day average of new daily cases in the US is about 42,400. The average is more than 20% higher than it was on Sept. 12 and, according to health officials, is far too high if the country wants to avoid a spike when the public moves indoors with the coming colder weather.
To get on top of the numbers, the US needs a more "comprehensive approach," Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday.
"Testing does not replace safety measures including consistent mask use, physical distancing, and hand washing," said Frieden.
According to the COVID Tracking Project, the average number of people hospitalized for coronavirus in a week rose recently for the first time since July.
This past week saw an average of about 30,000 hospitalized — a rise of 2.4% from the previous week, and the first jump after eight weeks of decline, the project reported.
While daily deaths in the US are still dropping, "the decline appears to have slowed," CTP said in a Thursday blog post. — CNN
