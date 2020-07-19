New polls show Joe Biden is winning suburbanites by a historic margin

The new ABC News/Washington Post poll is the latest to show former Vice President Joe Biden on a roll.
He leads President Donald Trump 55% to 40% among registered voters. (It's a slightly tighter 54% to 44% among likely voters). The poll comes on top of other surveys last week fromNBC News/Wall Street Journal and Quinnipiac University giving Biden a double-digit advantage.
Biden's advantage in the polls is most evident in the suburbs, where he is earning a historic amount of support for a Democrat.
Biden is up by a 52% to 43% margin among suburban voters in the ABC News/Washington Post poll.
Other polls in the last month show Biden doing even better among suburban voters. The latest Quinnipiac University poll has Biden ahead by a 56% to 34% margin with suburbanites. The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll has Biden beating Trump 60% to 35% among suburban voters. Fox News has Biden with a similar 55% to 33% lead.
An early June CNN poll had Biden with a 14-point lead in the suburbs.
In the average of all the polls, Biden's ahead by nearly 20 points with suburban voters. This is a historic margin, if it holds.
Biden's lead in the suburbs is reflective of him doing significantly better than Hillary Clinton. Four years ago at this time, Trump was beating Clinton by a 45% to 35% margin in the ABC/Washington Post poll among suburban voters.
Winning Democratic candidates do tend to carry the suburbs, though none by as much as any of the polls currently have Biden ahead in them. Back in 2008 (the best year for Democrats this century), Obama won in the suburbs by 2 points in the exit polls. The final ABC News/Washington Post poll had him winning in the suburbs by 5 points.
Indeed, the suburbs have been a problem for Trump and the Republicans during the Trump presidency. It was the suburbs that delivered the Democrats their House majority in 2018. They picked up the vast majority of their net 40-seat gain in the suburbs. — CNN
