New York Times: Second former aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

A second former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accusing him of sexual harassment, according to the New York Times.

The former aide, Charlotte Bennett, alleges that Cuomo asked her questions about her sex life, whether she had monogamous relationships and if she ever had sex with older men, according to the Times. Bennett told the newspaper that the alleged incidents happened late last spring, during the height of the state's fight against the coronavirus.

Bennett was previously an executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Democratic governor's administration until she left in November, according to the Times. Bennett recounted one particular episode to the Times that allegedly occurred on June 5, in which she was alone with Cuomo in his office in Albany. The 25-year-old, according to the Times, said the Democratic governor had asked her a series of personal questions, including stating that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s, which Bennett interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.

CNN has reached out to Bennett for comment on the latest accusation.