Newfoundland buried under record snowstorm

Rob Carroll, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said St. John's, Newfoundland had a one-day snowfall of 30 inches, breaking the previous record.
St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said he has lived in the city most of his life and has never seen a storm of this magnitude.
"I've never seen the combination of the amount of snow, the rate of snowfall and the wind speed that we've had here over the past couple of days," Breen said.
Winds at the St. John's International Airport were recorded at between 75 and 98 mph at the height of the storm.
He said he is about 5-foot-8, and "the snow in front of my front step is over my head. I can't see either one of my cars in the driveway."
Social media users posted videos of opening doors to find snow packed in the doorway, drifts dwarfing garages and the high winds blowing snow. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Newfoundland man opens garage door to find home buried by snow pic.twitter.com/tldCLHbsJI— The Independent (@Independent) January 19, 2020