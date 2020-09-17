Next month or next year? Trump contradicts CDC head on vaccine timing

President Donald Trump contradicted one of his administration's top scientists and announced Wednesday that widespread distribution of a coronavirus vaccine would begin as early as next month.
The president's announcement came hours after the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, testified to Congress under oath that large-scale vaccine distribution would not begin until late spring, at the earliest. Trump told reporters he called Redfield, and said the director had misspoken.
The inconsistencies threatened to further feed many voters' worries that a rushed coronavirus vaccine could be unsafe. Biden seized on that anxiety Wednesday, warning that the president was putting Americans at risk by spreading misinformation about the virus and pressuring federal agencies to quickly deliver a breakthrough before the Nov. 3 election.
Trump, following with his own news conference, denounced Biden as the irresponsible party. He and other Republicans accused the Biden campaign of aligning itself with the "anti-vaxxers" spreading fear about a vaccine at a time Americans need to be reassured.
But mostly Trump undermined Redfield. The president promised 100 million doses of a vaccine would be delivered by the end of the year. Yet Redfield testified at length that vaccine development and distribution could take into late 2021. He also emphasized the importance of wearing masks in the meantime - a precaution Trump belittled.
For a vaccine to be "fully available to the American public, so we begin to take advantage of vaccine to get back to our regular life," Redfield said, "I think we are probably looking at late second quarter, third quarter 2021."
Trump, in arguing it was Biden who is politicizing the search for a vaccine, framed the pandemic as a blue-state problem even as cases have spiked mostly in red states. He urged Democratic governors to "open up your states," despite warnings from public health officials that the spread of COVID-19 could intensify during the fall flu season.
In disputing the timeline for vaccine deployment that Redfield laid out for Congress, Trump argued that the CDC director did not understand the logistics of such an operation as well as Trump does. "It is not really his thing," Trump said.
He also disputed Redfield's remarks on the efficacy of masks in combating the virus's spread, arguing, "There are a lot of problem with masks."
"As far as the masks are concerned, he made a mistake," Trump said of Redfield. Yet Redfield's remarks were in keeping with published administration guidelines, as well as the scientific consensus.
The fresh inconsistencies between the president and top administration scientists fed into Biden's long-standing argument that Trump has dangerously eroded confidence in the nation's public health infrastructure throughout the pandemic.
"This virus is still taking nearly a thousand lives each day, and forecasts show that the numbers are likely to climb this winter," Biden said. "But, incredibly, President Trump insists that he wouldn't have done anything differently. Not one thing." — THE LOS ANGELES TIMES
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.