Next St. Louis mayor will set direction for region’s economy

Economic development in St. Louis is at a crossroads.

The city’s powerful development chief is retiring. The central corridor is finally a self-sustaining growth engine. City leaders want to refocus development on the most impoverished neighborhoods. And the region’s business and civic community has a reinvigorated interest in its urban core.

This spring, St. Louis voters will pick a new mayor, who will have a unique opportunity to shape the future growth of the city — and by extension, the region.

“This is a major, major inflection point,” said Jason Hall, CEO of the region’s new civic leadership group, Greater St. Louis Inc.

“Are we a community on the rise or a community in decline?”

Four candidates are running for mayor. Three politicians and a businessman. All four agree that one of the next mayor’s biggest jobs is to be the city’s cheerleader in chief and convince residents and business leaders throughout the region that metro St. Louis’ fate is tied to the health of the city.