NHL comes closer to returning to play

Precisely what returning to play with a 24-team postseason format will look like is not known for sure.
An announcement on that could come next week, but with 24 teams, the obvious, and most widely reported, system is that the top four teams in each conference, including the Blues, would get a first-round bye, while teams five through 12 in each conference would meet in a best-of-five play-in round to winnow the field down to the now-standard 16-team playoff, which would be a best-of-seven series from then on. It would also mean the regular season was over and the seven teams that didn’t make the expanded postseason would begin their offseasons.
The plan still needs to be approved by the league, but the Return to Play committee, which worked on the plan, was made up of league executives and players, so support from the league seems likely.
Besides the schedule, other issues also need to be decided, such as whether or not the players will be held in quarantine for the entirety of the postseason and the prevalence of testing for the coronavirus.
Some players have expressed reluctance to go potentially three months away from their families, as well as the possibility of contacting the illness.
