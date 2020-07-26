Night of protests in cities across America

One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting during a protest in Texas, police said.
In Seattle and Portland, protests continued Saturday night as well.
Seattle police declared a riot during large demonstrations in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood near where weeks earlier people had set up an “occupied protest zone” that stretched for several blocks.
Authorities said rocks, bottles, fireworks and mortars were thrown at officers as they attempted to clear the area using flash bangs and pepper spray over the course of several hours stretching into Saturday night.
In Portland, Oregon, protesters breached a fence surrounding the city's federal courthouse building where U.S. agents have been stationed.
By 1:40 a.m., both federal officers and Portland police could be seen on the streets, surrounding the courthouse, attempting to clear the area and deploying teargas.
In Texas, shots rang out at a protest in downtown Austin in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Austin senior Police Officer Katrina Ratcliff said.
They found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, Ratcliff said. No one else was injured.
Initial reports indicated the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached the suspect's vehicle. The suspect was in the vehicle and shot at the victim, Ratcliff said.
The suspect was detained and is cooperating and there is no longer a threat to the public.
In Seattle, police said on Twitter that they arrested at least 45 people for assaults on officers, obstruction and failure to disperse. Twenty-one officers were left with mostly minor injuries.
Protests have also continued in the St. Louis area, where more than a dozen were arrested in St. Charles on Friday night. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS, CNN
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.