When Nike rolled out its plus size mannequins in NikeTown London last week, the company got a mixed reaction.
Fans said the athletic company was promoting a more realistic version of women with the launch of the "Women by Nike." Critics said the company was promoting an unhealthy lifestyle.
A Nike spokeswoman told ABC's "Good Morning America" the mission is to "serve all athletes" regardless of size.
"We launched the Nike Plus Size collection in 2017 – a collection crafted to ensure the perfect fit at every size. To showcase inclusivity and inspire the female consumer, we launched Nike Plus Size mannequins in select stores in North America in 2018 and as part of the recent launch of the new 'Women by Nike' floor in NikeTown London," the spokeswoman said in a statement. "We continue to listen to the voice of the athlete and know that the female consumer wants to see a diverse and inclusive range of product to serve her sporting needs."
The website Racked reported last year that the average American woman is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 168.5 pounds and wears a size 16 or 18.
A writer for the Guardian newspaper reported that some people believe the more typical mannequin actually promotes obesity.
"The fat-acceptance movement, which says that any weight is healthy if it is yours, is no friend to women, even if it does seem to have found a friend in Nike. It may, instead, kill them, and that is rather worse than feeling sad," the article read.
The sportswear brand follows retailers including Old Navy and Nordstrom, as well as UK department store Debenhams, in displaying size-inclusive mannequins.
Nike released a women's plus-size range in 2017, offering sizes from 1X to 3X, with a campaign featuring model Paloma Elsesser, influencers Grace Victory and Danielle Vanier, and hammer thrower Amanda Bingson.