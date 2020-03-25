No answer for people wondering if travel will be safe by summer

Spring break, save for some determined spring breakers in Florida and tourists heading to Hawaii, was largely canceled, but what about summer vacation?
Will it be safe -- and acceptable -- to travel come June and July? And is now a good time to start planning summer travel?
With so much uncertainty still around the pandemic and the world's ability to curb the virus' spread, there's no clear cut answer to these questions.
With international borders snapping shut, airlines grounding thousands of flights around the globe and health officials everywhere pleading for people to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, traveling anywhere beyond your local grocery store may have serious repercussions.
Canadian Teresa Banner and her family have a trip booked to Europe in mid-May.
"I have spent maybe 50 hours planning this trip," she told CNN Travel. "Leading up to a week ago I was thinking it should be fine. Then for the last five days I thought, no, it's canceled for sure. Just in the last two days I think it might be OK. I really am all over the place."
Banner is not the only one who has been wondering about travel plans down the line.
Just ask an Olympian. For weeks, athletes were kept on the edge. Will Tokyo continue the Games as planned for July 2020? At least for them and people planning to attend, they got an answer on Wednesday: the Olympic Games are being moved back a year to 2021.
The Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland, has closed its properties until at least the end of March. The organization has automatically canceled and refunded reservations until then. As for April and beyond, Disney websites say only they are "in regular contact with appropriate officials and health experts."
The US Department of State advises simply: "do not travel" and refers people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for more information.
While the CDC has a map showing the level of risk around the world, it doesn't have a clear timeline for when travel may be safe.
Some public health researchers are suggesting travel restrictions will last much longer than a few months.
"Things are going to be very difficult for 12 months or more," Penn State epidemiologist Maciej Boni told CNN Travel.
In a piece in the Conversation, a network of not-for-profit media outlets that publish news stories written by academics and researchers, Boni suggests there will be a year of disruption.
"Vacations may have to be canceled. Social interactions will look different. And risk management is something we're going to have to think about every morning when we wake up," he writes.
Meanwhile, travel professionals suggest this is the perfect time to research your next trip.
"For now, let's take time to wanderlust, to virtually explore, to deep dive into destinations and to dream where's next," says Amanda Hills, the president of Hills Balfour, a PR agency in London that represents dozens of international destinations and hotels.
