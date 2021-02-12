No indictment for two Buffalo police officers charged for pushing 75-year-old protester

Two days after the incident, the officers were charged with felony second-degree assault.

On Thursday, as he also did in June, Flynn said each of the officers was charged with a felony, and not misdemeanor assault, because Gugino is older than 65 and the two officers are more than 10 years younger.

"To this day, I'll stand by the fact that charges should have been filed," Flynn said Thursday.

The grand jury's refusal to indict Torgalski and McCabe brought relief to the officers and their families and supporters.

"I’m pleased that two good cops can get their lives back now after being vilified with a hundred million tweets," said attorney Thomas H. Burton, who represented McCabe. "The right thing happened here."

The two officers have been suspended since the incident, but have been back on the payroll since 30 days after the incident. With the criminal investigation complete, the police department will now begin its own internal affairs investigation.

A day after the incident, but before the officers were charged, all 57 members of the Buffalo police riot squad quit from the unit after the police union announced it could no longer provide legal counsel to them. They resigned from the unit, but not the department.