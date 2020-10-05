No mandatory masks or social distancing at future Trump rallies despite his illness

(CNN) -- A senior adviser to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign said Sunday there won't be any additional safety protocols for upcoming rallies following the President's hospitalization after contracting Covid-19.

Senior campaign adviser Jason Miller, when pressed by CNN's Ana Cabrera on the safety of the Trump's campaign rallies which have largely flaunted best public health practices, said the campaign would take the temperature of attendees while providing face masks and hand sanitizer -- the same steps that were in place before Trump's diagnosis.

"You know what, that's been a very safe and responsible thing to do," Miller said. "That's what we've done from the beginning of this."

His comments, paired with Trump's Sunday photo-op in which he left the hospital with his security detail so he could ride in an SUV passing supporters, raise more questions about whether the President and his campaign grasp the seriousness of a highly contagious and deadly disease.

This, even as Trump's doctors earlier Sunday provided concerning details about the President's condition to reporters, including several alarming drops in his oxygen levels.