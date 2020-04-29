No mask for VP as he tours Mayo despite clinic rules

MINNEAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence returned to Minnesota on Tuesday to highlight the Mayo Clinic's coronavirus research and testing efforts, calling them a "whole of Minnesota approach."
But even as he praised Mayo's efforts to combat COVID-19, Pence ignored the clinic's request that all visitors don face masks to prevent transmission, including Gov. Tim Walz and others on the tour. In the face of growing commentary on television and social media as the tour was underway, Mayo officials responded with a tweet:
"Mayo Clinic had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today." The tweet was later deleted without explanation.
Pence told reporters afterward that the precaution wasn't needed.
"As vice president of the United States I'm tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus," he said, noting that federal guidelines indicate that the mask is good for preventing the spread of the virus by those who have it. "And since I don't have the coronavirus, I thought it'd be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible health care personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you."
Pence's visit followed Walz's announced "moon shot" plan to partner with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to ramp up virus testing in the state. Mayo's national reference laboratory has already conducted 150,000 molecular diagnostic tests for COVID-19 nationwide.
At the first stop inside Mayo Clinic, Pence talked to Dr. Michael Joyner, who was with Dennis Nelson, a clinic employee who said he had recovered from a "mild" case of COVID-19 and decided to donate plasma for therapy treatment to help other patients with the virus. Pence thanked the employee and elbow bumped him on his way out.
Pence's two visits to Minnesota during the coronavirus pandemic have put a national focus on the state's leading-edge medical and biotechnology sectors even as the governor navigates Trump's fraught relationship with other state governors.
Although President Donald Trump encouraged a recent anti-lockdown protest in Minnesota, he has refrained from attacking Walz directly and has praised the state's public health efforts. "We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast," Trump tweeted earlier this month. "Good things happening!"
