Country music legend and longtime pot-smoker Willie Nelson says he has given up weed.
In an interview with KSAT-TV in San Antonio, Nelson, 86, said he quit for health reasons.
"I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful," he said. "I don't smoke anymore."
Nelson said he smoked his first joint in 1954, but he also had smoked cedar bark and cigarettes.
In August, Nelson was forced to cancel shows because of breathing issues.
He said keeping his lungs healthy is paramount, especially with performing.
"Your lungs are the biggest muscle you have got. So when you're out there working, you are working out," he said.
The singer also told KSAT he did not care about online speculation over his health issues.
"I'm here; I'm glad to be here," he said. "I'm lucky to be here."