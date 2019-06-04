A homeowner woke up to a large crash, the sound of an intruder in her Florida home.
She went to investigate the 3:30 a.m. visitor and found an 11-foot alligator in her kitchen.
"I had this beautiful face staring at me as though he belonged there," Mary Wischhusen, 77, told Spectrum News, a CNN affiliate.
The male gator broke in through the home via some low windows in the kitchen, police in Clearwater said.
We know you've been chomping at the bit for more visuals from today's alligator trespassing in Clearwater🐊 The male alligator was 10 to 11 feet in length. During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood. pic.twitter.com/x6ktib6ajl— Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 31, 2019
Once she spotted the gator, Wischhusen said, she shut herself in her bedroom and called 911. But she wasn't the first to report it. Patricia Pecora was delivering newspapers in the neighborhood when she saw the gator trying to get into a sewer before breaking into the house.
"It sounded like something had fallen and busted. That's when I said, 'I'm calling 911, because that sound, that's not a normal sound," she said.
According to police, a trapper was called and safely removed the animal from the home without any injuries. Several bottles of wine were knocked down by the gator.
The gator safely out of the home and with officers and animal experts.
"I'm grateful he didn't come to my bedroom and chase the door down and I'm grateful for all the people who helped me," Wischhusen said.