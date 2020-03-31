Nurse helps woman say goodbye to dying mother

Michelle Bennett didn't think she'd be able to say goodbye to her mother before she died.

Like a lot of families across the country right now, Bennett was told she couldn't be in the same vicinity as her 75-year-old mother, Carolann Christine Gann, who had contracted coronavirus and was nearing the end of her life Swedish Issaquah Hospital in Washington.

"Not being able to be there and hold my mom's hand, rub her head, tell her the things I wanted to say her. It was such a helpless feeling, I can just remember the days leading up feeling so frustrated and helpless and not being able to talk to her because she was not conscious during that time," Bennett told CNN Monday.

But a nurse made sure Bennett would get to say goodbye. Bennett told CNN the nurse called her from her personal cell phone and said her mother's breathing was changing and she probably wouldn't live much longer.

"I'm going to put the phone up to her face so you can tell her you love her and say your goodbyes," Bennett says the nurse told her. "She will not be alone, we will stay with her till the end."

Ten minutes later, Bennett says she was speaking to her ailing mother over FaceTime.