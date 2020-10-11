Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day:

October 11 is National Coming Out Day in the United States, celebrated each year to mark the anniversary of the 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.
After generations of progress in the LGBTQ community, marked by milestones such as the Stonewall Riots 51 years ago and the US Supreme Court decision for marriage equality in 2015, coming out is more accepted than it used to be. And it doesn't just happen once.
Whether we come to understand our sexuality personally, with our family or with our broader community, coming out is a process, said Erica Woodland, a clinical psychologist and founder of the National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network, who first came out about his queer identity in middle school and has more recently come out as transgender.
"Coming out is not one event. I experience this in my own coming out, which is still evolving," Woodland, who uses he/him pronouns, said. "I feel like I have had several coming-out events."
Fully embracing their identities has been an issue for LGBTQ youth around the nation.
More than 40% of LGBTQ youth reported that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected their ability to express their LGBTQ identity, according to a poll released last week by Morning Consult on behalf of The Trevor Project, an organization with a 24/7 suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth in crisis.
One-third said they were unable to express themselves at home, the poll found, and nearly a third of transgender and nonbinary youth reported not feeling safe in their living situation since the start of the pandemic.
That poll also highlighted the negative impact on well-being from news reports of violence against Black people, particularly severe among Black LGBTQ youth, 78% of whom reported that the news had a negative impact.
"This year has been difficult for everyone, but it has been especially challenging for LGBTQ youth, and particularly Black LGBTQ youth, who have found themselves at the crossroads of multiple mounting tragedies," said Amit Paley, the CEO and executive director of The Trevor Project.
The organization reported that calls to its crisis support line (which is 1-866-488-7386) have doubled from the pre-pandemic volume.
The group also offers a wealth of resources, including a coming-out handbook, to help support youth during the pandemic and throughout their lives.
Just under 2 million young Americans ages 13-17 identify as LGBTQ, or about 9.5% of the youth population in the US, according to data released in September by the Williams Institute, a think tank at UCLA School of Law focused on LGBTQ law and public policy.
The percentage of youth identifying as LGBTQ is more than twice what it is among US adults, with 4.5% identifying as LGBTQ.
But being open can also come with a cost. The overall LGBTQ population is nearly four times more likely than non-LGBTQ people to experience violent victimization, according to a study by Williams Institute scholars published this month in the journal Science Advances.
That study, which used data from the National Crime Victimization Survey, conducted in 2017, showed that LGBTQ people had higher rates of serious crime victimization in nearly every type of violent crime except for robbery.
For those beginning a coming-out process for the first time, Woodland recommended joining a coming-out group, especially one with multiracial members.
"You need peer support to be able to navigate that," he said. "First and foremost, find your community, find your people."
Those groups could enable you, for example, to role-play ahead of time how you might come out to your sister or brother. "If you're going to come out to your family, then it prepares you to come out to others," Woodland said.
"Something I think is important is allowing people to have their own unique process." he said. "The coming-out process is so sacred. Carve out space and be in deep curiosity." — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
