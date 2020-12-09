Officials aiming to have COVID-19 vaccine administered within 96 hours of authorization

COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to vulnerable populations within days of an emergency use authorization, an official said, as the US wrestles with an all-time high of daily new cases.

"We will start to have shots in arms within 96 hours of EUA," Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said Tuesday. "That's what I believe with all my heart."

Pfizer and Moderna both have vaccine candidates awaiting approval, and the US Food and Drug Administration has confirmed Pfizer's safety and efficacy ahead of a Thursday approval meeting. The anticipated approval comes as the US suffers spikes in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The US has averaged 206,152 new cases a day over the last seven days — the highest number of cases in the pandemic so far. And Tuesday, 104,600 people were hospitalized with the virus, according to The COVID Tracking Project, a record that has been set and broken over and over in recent weeks. In total, 286,232 people have died of the virus and more than 15.1 million people have been infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The wider public will likely have to continue to grapple with spikes from the holiday season until vaccines are widely available in 2021. But officials are racing to distribute vaccines in the coming days for priority populations — the elderly and health care workers. — CNN