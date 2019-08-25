An anonymous tipline is offering $25,000 rewards over the next week for information leading to arrests in the recent shooting deaths of young children in the city.
Mayor Lyda Krewson said the rewards are only offered until Sept. 1 to urge tipsters to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 with what they know as soon as possible. The usual reward is up to $5,000 for helpful tips.
"This is urgent," Krewson said at a news conference at St. Louis police headquarters. "Right now we hope we that we will be able to get information to police today, tomorrow, Monday."
The reward money was donated by local philanthropists Rex and Jeanne Sinquefield.
Edwards pleaded for the public's help. "If you or someone else you know may be hiding a shooter, please turn them in," Edwards said. "Your failure to turn in people that have committed these type of offenses may also cause you to be charged with a crime."
City officials announced the offer Saturday, a day after Jurnee Thompson, 8, was shot and killed outside a restaurant near Soldan High School.