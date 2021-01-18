Officials remain vigilant ahead of Biden inauguration after small weekend protests

Demonstrations in state capitols across the United States were muted this weekend after warnings of armed protests, but officials have indicated they'll remain vigilant in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

"We are concerned about the entire week, not just today," Lansing, Michigan, Police Chief Daryl Green said Sunday, after a crowd of protesters and counterprotesters gathered on the grounds of the state Capitol.

Few if any protesters were seen in other state capitals, including in Missouri, Illinois, California, Colorado, Georgia, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

Whatever crowds were present were dwarfed by the ranks of police who stood guard to prevent a repeat of the Capitol riot.

"We wanted to make sure what happened in Washington did not happen here in Michigan," Lt. Michael Shaw of the Michigan State Police told CNN, "so we put a lot more security outside, a lot more visible security than normally would be there."

Still, state and local leaders, as well as those in Washington, DC, are on high alert, with security measures remaining in place through Inauguration Day — particularly in the nation's capital.