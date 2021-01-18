Officials remain vigilant ahead of Biden inauguration after small weekend protests

Demonstrations in state capitols across the United States were muted this weekend after warnings of armed protests, but officials have indicated they'll remain vigilant in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
"We are concerned about the entire week, not just today," Lansing, Michigan, Police Chief Daryl Green said Sunday, after a crowd of protesters and counterprotesters gathered on the grounds of the state Capitol.
Few if any protesters were seen in other state capitals, including in Missouri, Illinois, California, Colorado, Georgia, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.
Whatever crowds were present were dwarfed by the ranks of police who stood guard to prevent a repeat of the Capitol riot.
"We wanted to make sure what happened in Washington did not happen here in Michigan," Lt. Michael Shaw of the Michigan State Police told CNN, "so we put a lot more security outside, a lot more visible security than normally would be there."
Still, state and local leaders, as well as those in Washington, DC, are on high alert, with security measures remaining in place through Inauguration Day — particularly in the nation's capital.
Over the weekend, the streets of Washington, DC, were further fortified, surrounded by fences and National Guard troops. As of Sunday evening, 17,000 troops were on the ground, according to National Guard spokesman Maj. Aaron Thacker.
Many of the capital's monuments and buildings are inaccessible, including the National Mall, which will be closed through at least Thursday. The iconic lawn stretching from the Capitol to the White House, typically a viewing area for presidential inaugurations, was deserted Sunday — something National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst told CNN was "unprecedented, almost surreal."
More troops are expected in DC. The deployment of 25,000 troops is about twice the number of National Guard members normally involved in the inauguration, officials said. — CNN