Officials want Kyle Rittenhouse arrested, held on higher bond

Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant and higher bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, alleging he failed to inform the Wisconsin courts of where he is living as he awaits trial for shooting three people, two of them fatally, during August protests in Kenosha.

The motion filed Wednesday asks a Kenosha County judge to add $200,000 on top of the $2 million the 18-year-old’s lawyers posted to free him in November. Rittenhouse lived in far north suburban Antioch at the time of the shootings but has lived at an undisclosed location since his release.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers objected to the prosecutors’ requests, saying in a written response that the teen and his family have been living in a “safe house” because of death threats. Attorney Mark Richards said the address had been provided to the courts Wednesday along with a motion to seal the information.

In support of their requests, prosecutors wrote that Rittenhouse has “minimal incentive to comply” with his bond conditions because the $2 million wasn’t his. Rittenhouse’s lawyers raised it through a campaign that appealed to the political right, where Rittenhouse is popular. Prosecutors described that fundraising push as a “dubious internet fundraising campaign.”