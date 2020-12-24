Ohio mayor calls for 'immediate termination' of officer who shot and killed a Black man

The mayor of Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday called for the "immediate termination" of a city police officer in the killing of a Black man who was described as a guest at the home where he was shot and "had committed no crime."

Speaking at a press conference hours after attending the funeral of another black man who was killed by Columbus police earlier this month, Mayor Andrew Ginther identified the man killed early Tuesday by police as 47-year-old Andre Maurice Hill.

Ginther said Hill was an expected guest at the home where he was shot by an officer who was responding to a non-emergency disturbance call.

Police said the caller, who has not been identified, reported that a man had been sitting in his SUV for an extended period, repeatedly turning his engine on and off.

Ginther identified the officer as Adam Coy, and said that after reviewing Coy's actions during the Tuesday morning incident, he determined the officer should be fired from the police department.

"After further review of the incident, today, I'm calling for the immediate termination of Coy ... who failed on two directives: not turning on his body-worn camera, and failure to offer aid after the shooting and not rendering aid," Ginther said.