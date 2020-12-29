Ohio police officer fired in fatal shooting of Black man

“This is what accountability looks like. The evidence provided solid rationale for termination,” Quinlan said after Coy's termination Monday afternoon. "Mr. Coy will now have to answer to the state investigators for the death of Andre Hill.”

Members of the local Fraternal Order of Police attended the hearing on behalf of Coy, who was not in attendance, according to a statement from Pettus’ office.

“Officer Coy was given the opportunity today to come and participate,” Brian Steel, vice president of the police union, told reporters Monday. "He elected not to participate. I do not know why … I would have liked to have him here, but it’s his decision.”

Coy and another officer responded to a neighbor’s nonemergency call after 1 a.m. Tuesday about a car in front of his house in the city’s northwest side that had been running, then shut off, then turned back on, according to a copy of the call released Wednesday.

Mayor Andrew Ginther said it remains unclear if that car had anything to do with Hill.