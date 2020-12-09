Olivia Jade Giannulli speaks about college admissions scandal

“I never got to say I’m really sorry that this happened, or I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody’s part. But I think everybody feels that way in my family right now,” said the onetime social influencer, who lost deals with prominent brands and left USC in the scandal’s aftermath.

“What’s so important to me is ... to learn from the mistake, not to be shamed and punished and never given a second chance," said an earnest Giannulli, dressed in a bright pink pantsuit.

She's said trying to overcome her sheltered perspective and find a way to contribute.

“I understand that I, just based off my skin color, I already had my foot in the door and I was already ahead of everybody else. ... I can recognize that going forward. I do want to do stuff to change that and to help that,” she said, adding that had worked with children in an afterschool program in the Watts section of Los Angeles recently.

Loughlin and Giannulli admitted to paying William "Rick" Singer $500,000 to help get their two daughters admitted to The University of Southern California. The parents pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges earlier this year.

Giannulli began serving a five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc last month. Loughlin, who is serving a two-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, is scheduled for release in a few weeks. — CNN and THE ASSOCIATED PRESS