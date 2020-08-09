On the anniversary of Michael Brown's death, read about the leaders of the current protests in St. Louis

Protesters who emerged as leaders six years ago after 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer have in some cases carried their commitment in new directions of influence, including freshman state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge and Cori Bush, the Democratic nominee in the 1st Congressional District after Tuesday’s primary election.
Aldridge and Bush have remained active in protests, including those sparked this summer by the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed while restrained by a Minneapolis police officer, as well as by the release of a video that showed a Florissant police detective hitting a man with his vehicle.
But they are not the only leaders of the movement, writes reporter Taylor Tiamoyo Harris.
At the center of the demonstrations are a mix of groups — ExpectUs, RespectUs, Tent Mission STL, Occupy City Hall STL, Protest THAT, Action St. Louis and ClosetheWorkhouse — whose opinions vary on the best way to seek justice.
And on the anniversary of Brown’s death, Aug. 9, 2014, protest leaders say underlying inequities and a lack of broad reform measures make the St. Louis area ripe for social unrest.
• Read more about some of the leaders of the movement.
