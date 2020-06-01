One city, two protests: Floyd protest deemed unlawful, stay-at home protest not

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — It was the tale of two protests.
In Huntington Beach, California, on Sunday, hundreds demonstrated over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Protesters held signs that read "End Racism" and "Black Lives Matter," according to CNN affiliate KTLA.
Police deemed the gathering an unlawful assembly, and asked the hundreds of protesters to disperse, police officials said in a statement.
One month ago, a different protest in the same Orange County community, which has a large Republican community, was left mostly alone.
Thousands turned up in early May, packed shoulder-to-shoulder, to demonstrate against California Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to close all beaches to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Messages on their signs read "Don't Take Our Freedom" and "Open OC!" They labeled Newsom a "traitor."
It was not considered unlawful.
So what was different?
CNN contacted Huntington Police Department regarding the differences between the protests. They did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment. But in a statement, police officials said Sunday's protest became an "unlawful assembly after protesters became violent with numerous assaults."
In late April, about a month in to Newsom's stay-at-home order, a heat wave hit Southern California.
In Los Angeles County, beaches remained closed. But Ventura and Orange Counties allowed citizens to go to the beach, as long as they adhered to a patchwork of guidelines and restrictions, including keeping parking lots closed to discourage outside visitors and limit crowds.
The following week, he ordered the closure of Orange County beaches. Orange County officials blamed "misleading photographs" for Newsom's decision, saying a telephoto lens made it look like there were more people on the beach than there were in reality. On May 1, between 2,500 and 3,000 people attended protests over Newsom's order, according to Huntington Beach Police Chief Robert Handy.
While the beach was technically closed, officers did not appear to be enforcing the governor's new closure order, CNN reported.
Out of sight from protesters, riot patrol officers on horseback staged under the Huntington Beach Pier, with one officer telling CNN they were there "just in case."
One protester walked past a line of officers blocking access to the beach and asked police officers if he was breaking the law. The officer responded, "Yes, you are technically entering an unauthorized area," but did not stop the protester as he proceeded past the line of officers and to the ocean.
Almost one month later, George Floyd, 46, was killed at the hand of a Minneapolis police officer, who in a video is seen with his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. Protests have spread to cities nationwide, including Huntington Beach where 500 people gathered near the Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street onSunday.
The protest was declared an unlawful assembly after protesters became violent with numerous assaults, and officers observed protesters with weapons such as pepper spray and various impact weapons, the department said.
"Multiple weapons including cinder blocks, weights and rocks were located hidden in several of our alleys in the downtown area, indicating a precursor to planned violence," police said in a statement. As of Sunday night, 17 suspects had been arrested in the city for various charges, police said.
