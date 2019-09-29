Thirty-two years later, the store at 4331 Natural Bridge Avenue has been reduced to a concrete slab, on its way to new life. But the carnage on Sept. 4, 1987, which killed five, forever marred St. Louis. The incident made national news as the worst mass shooting in the city's history.
After the site changed hands several times, a crew is clearing it for a $2.5 million public-private investment that's part of an ongoing effort to redevelop Natural Bridge.
Two of the seven survived being shot during the robbery. Only one, Meyer, is still alive.
For him, razing the building won't clear his mind. He thinks of the shooting daily.
“Everything that happened that night is ingrained in my head,” he said. “It's not going anywhere.”