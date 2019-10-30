It's been an unconventional road to Game 7 of the World Series for Stephen Strasburg and the Washington Nationals.
Seizing the October spotlight he missed out on as a youngster, Strasburg pitched another postseason gem into the ninth inning Tuesday night as the Nationals beat the Houston Astros 7-2 to tie this Fall Classic at 3-3.
Juan Soto ran all the way to first base with his bat following a go-ahead homer, the same way Houston slugger Alex Bregman did earlier.
Yep, these wild-card Nationals have matched the heavily favored Astros swing for swing, hit for hit — even home run celebration for home run celebration.
Now, it's onto a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday night to decide the only Series in which the visiting team won the first six.
"It's weird, really. You can't explain it," Washington manager Dave Martinez said.
Adam Eaton and Soto hit solo homers off Justin Verlander in the fifth to help the Nationals overcome a 2-1 deficit. Anthony Rendon also went deep and drove in five runs.
"Maybe they enjoy our park and maybe we enjoy their park," said Rendon, who attended high school 4½ miles from Minute Maid Park. "We're not going to ask questions."
Max Scherzer, revitalized by an injection of painkiller, is primed to return from an irritated nerve in his neck to start Game 7 for Washington in a Series that's been all road, sweet, road.
Scratched from his scheduled Game 5 start only hours before the first pitch, Scherzer was warming up in the seventh inning Tuesday before Rendon's homer, then sat down as Martinez became the first manager tossed from a Series game since Atlanta's Bobby Cox in 1996.
"The cortisone shot worked. That relieved the pressure on the nerve, and then keep applying heat," Scherzer said. "Our chiropractor, he does amazing work. He was able to go in there and make adjustments. We did two treatments of it and really freed up the neck."
Zack Greinke will start for the Astros, who led the majors with 107 wins and are seeking their second title in three seasons.
"I wish it was in a National League park," Greinke joked, cracking a smile about his affinity for hitting.
Fired up after a disputed call at first base went against them in the seventh, the Nationals padded their lead moments later when Rendon hit a two-run homer off Will Harris. Martinez, still enraged at umpires, was ejected during the seventh-inning stretch, screaming as a pair of his coaches held him back while the crowd sang along to "Deep in the Heart of Texas."
Now the Nationals will attempt their ultimate comeback in a year when they were written off time after time, hoping for the first title in the 51-season history of a franchise that started as the Montreal Expos and the first for Washington since the Senators in 1924.
Visiting teams have won three straight Game 7s in the Series since the Cardinals defeated Texas at home in 2011.