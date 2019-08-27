Even though the president made it sound like the first lady knows the North Korean dictator, she doesn't.
At Monday's news conference at the G-7 summit, President Donald Trump said: "Kim Jong Un - who I've gotten to know extremely well; the first lady has gotten to know Kim Jong Un, and I think she'd agree with me - he is a man with a coutnry that has tremendous potential."
Except they haven't met. The former spokeswoman for Melania Trump - now the White House presss secretary - issued a statement that said the president "confides in his wife on mnay issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship wtih Chairman Kim - and while the First Lady hasn't met him, the President feels like she's gotten to know him too."
Trump’s comments came during a press conference at the end of the summit as part of an answer about Iran where the president pivoted to talking about North Korea.
Trump and Kim have had three in-person meetings: in Singapore in June 2018 and twice this year. Melania Trump was not present for any of those interactions.