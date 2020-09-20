Oops, wrong winner announced during Saturday's creative arts Emmys

In a virtual Emmys version of the wrong-winner Oscars gaffe, Ron Cephas Jones’ guest actor award for “This Is Us” was announced for another nominee, Jason Bateman.
The error occurred during Saturday's online creative arts Emmys, precursor to Sunday's main ceremony and the culmination of a week of events honoring technical and other achievements.
Saturday's show on FXX, however, was the only one of the creative arts presentations to be televised, making the error more glaring. In a voice-over announcement, Bateman was declared the winner for his guest appearance on HBO's “The Outsider,” while the screen displayed Jones' name.
The confusion wasn't addressed until after a commercial break, with an on-screen message that read, “Our apologies, an incorrect winner has been announced. We're fixing it now,” followed by the repeated display of Jones' name but without an announcement.
There was no immediate explanation for the mistake.
Jones was good-natured about the mistake when he fielded questions virtually afterward, focused instead on his second Emmy for “This Is Us” and especially on his daughter, actor-singer Jasmine Cephas Jones.
Oddly, Jimmy Kimmel is the host of the 72nd prime-time Emmy Awards; he was emcee of the 2017 Oscars when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced “La La Land” as the best picture instead of winner “Moonlight.”
The broadcast will start at 7 p.m. Central tonight on ABC.
HBO’s limited series “Watchmen” is the leading nominee, with its star and three-time Emmy winner Regina King up for honors. “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are among the comedy series contenders, with “Succession,” “Ozark” and “The Mandalorian” vying for the drama series crown.
Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”), and Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) are among those nominated for acting trophies. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
