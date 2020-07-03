Oregon trooper defies mask mandate in coffee shop

The Morgans sent CNN surveillance video of the incident showing the officers without masks on while two employees are seen wearing masks. Other patrons are seen on the video entering, some with masks and some without.

The four officers entered without masks around 8:30 a.m. on July 1 and sat down in the shop with no masks after purchasing beverages.

"We were aware of the divisive climate during this time and the fact that face coverings have become a politicized issue so we expected that our employees may receive some backlash from customers regarding this new policy," the statement from the owners said.

"However, we did not expect that within the first hour of the state mandate four uniformed State Police Officers would defy the orders, enter our cafe without wearing a face mask and refuse requests to wear one."

Hampton, the state police superintendent, called the conduct "embarrassing and indefensible, especially in the wake of thousands of Oregonians taking to the streets each day to rightfully demand police accountability. Like any police misconduct, the actions of a few bring discredit to the scores of dedicated officers that do not believe they are above the law they are sworn to uphold."