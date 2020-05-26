Packed pools, beaches show thousands ignored health guidance over holiday weekend

(CNN) — Packing beaches, pool parties and outdoor gatherings all over the US, many Americans used the holiday weekend to mark the unofficial beginning of summer -- ditching the face masks and social distancing urged by health officials.
Many people, undoubtedly, continued to abide by new restrictions set in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus -- staying in small groups, wearing masks and keeping a distance from others. But in some parts of the country, Memorial Day happenings looked not at all unlike any other year. People jammed into tight spaces, grabbed drinks in groups at oceanfront bars and lined their chairs and towels alongside each other on the beach.
The holiday weekend push for a return to normal life comes as health officials continue to warn that the US has not contained the virus. So far, more than 1.6 million Americans have been infected and at least 98,223 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
In 10 states, the number of new cases is on the decline, while it seems to be steady in 22 states, according to the data.
But in 18 states -- including Georgia, Arkansas, California and Alabama -- the number of new cases is rising.
That didn't appear to be a concern for some of the thousands of beachgoers who spent the weekend in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
"My family has the same mindset as me and we kind of just agreed that if we get it, we get it. We're going to handle it as a family and get over it," one beachgoer told CNN's Gary Tuchman.
In Arkansas, where health officials reported a pool party last week resulted in a cluster of new cases, the governor said the state was experiencing a second peak.
Despite the warning, crowds gathered over the weekend in Lake Hamilton, Arkansas, where Karen Lee told CNN affiliate KARK there were many people going without masks.
"We're all just embracing it," Lee told the news station. "I could get killed by COVID today or I could get hit by a bus or a car tomorrow. I am practicing proper hand washing and hygiene."
Officials with the World Health Organization said this week a second peak during this first wave of the virus is possible -- especially if countries discontinue public health and social measures that help slow the virus' spread.
The second wave of the pandemic would likely not hit before the fall, but a second peak in this first wave could be much sooner, officials said.
In Houston, Texas, officials announced Sunday authorities would begin enforcing capacity limits after the city received hundreds of complaints over the weekend of bars and restaurants that were violating those limits.
Dr. Randall Williams, the state’s health director, on Monday admonished those who ignore precautions designed to reduce the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus.
Crowds flooded some bars and restaurants at the tourist hot spot which attracts visitors from St. Louis
“COVID-19 is still here, and social distancing needs to continue to prevent further spread of infections,” Williams said in a statement, adding that decisions to ignore the orders can have a “long-lasting and tragic impact.”
