Papa John's founder and former CEO John Schnatter, ousted from the company last year, has little nice to say about how it's being run now.
In his first major interview since his departure, Schnatter told Kentucky TV station WDRB that he had tried 40 pizzas in a month and "it's not the same pizza."
He also said that "the way they're making the pizza is just not fundamental to what makes a Papa John's pizza."
Schnatter said the controversy that led to his resignation was a "farce" and he believes the company is being mismanaged. He also said he has sold most of his stock in the company an dhas no plans to return - even though he thinks he would be welcomed back.
The backlash that led to Schnatter leaving the company began when he blamed declining sales on the NFL's handling of player protests during an analyst call in late 2017. Papa John's was the official pizza sponsor of the NFL at the time.
A white supremacist website named Papa John's the official pizza of the alt-right a day later.
Months after that, Schnatter was heard using a racial slur in audio from an internal diversity training meeting. It was taped in secret and leaked to Forbes.
Schnatter stepped down as CEO shortly after that audio leaked.