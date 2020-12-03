Parents of 628 migrant children separated at border still have not been found, court filing says

The parents of 628 migrant children separated from their families due to Trump administration policies at the US-Mexico border between 2017 and 2018 have still not been located, according to a Wednesday court filing.

The filing from the Justice Department and the American Civil Liberties Union is part of an ongoing effort to identify and reunite families more than two years after the so-called "zero tolerance" policy was created.

As of early November, the parents of 666 children had not yet been found, according to ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt.

Since then, the parents of 38 of those children whose whereabouts were previously unknown have been found, according to Wednesday's filing. Of the 628 children whose parents haven't been found, attorneys have been in touch with another family member for 168 of them.

Wednesday's filing also revealed that the administration will hand over information from the Executive Office for Immigration Review, an agency under the Justice Department that oversees the US immigration court system. That database will provide needed phone numbers and addresses to locate additional families.