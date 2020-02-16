Passenger filmed a man repeatedly pushing her reclined airplane seat with his fist. Who's wrong here?

The flight was supposed to last less than two hours, quick and painless. Instead, it turned into what one passenger described as a painful assault — and a lightning rod for what constitutes proper airline etiquette.
Wendi Williams, who describes herself as a teacher in Virginia Beach, tweeted about the experience on an American Airlines flight in January.
In footage she shared on Twitter, which has been shared widely and viewed hundreds of thousands of times online, the man seated behind her repeatedly pushed the back of her seat with his fist. She says before she started filming, he was actually forcefully punching her seat.
Why? Because she reclined it.
The man's actions — and Williams' decision to recline the seat into a row with no ability to do the same — has sparked a heated conversation about etiquette at 30,000 feet.
How it happened
Williams was flying from a teacher's convention in New Orleans to a connection in Charlotte, North Carolina, she wrote on Twitter. The footage appears to show she was seated in the second-to-last row in the cabin.
That's when she reclined her chair.
At some point in the flight, the man seated behind her asked Williams "with an attitude" to return her seat to the upright position so he could eat from the tray table, she said.
So she did — but when he was done eating, she said, she reclined her seat once again.
That's when he started "hammering away," she said. "He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times — HARD," she wrote.
So, Williams started recording him.
@BravoAndy Here’s a great jackhole! He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times - HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior. The other jackhole is the @AmericanAir flight attendant who reprimanded me and offered him rum! pic.twitter.com/dHeUysrKTu— wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020
In the video, the man, who hasn't been identified, looks down at his phone on the tray table and continues to push her seat so it rocks. He appears to be seated against a wall and can't recline his own seat.
Williams later characterized the incident as an assault.
"I have 1 cervical disk left that isn't fused," she wrote on Twitter. "It's scary bc [sic] it's this the kind of injury that could do it in."
Williams did not respond to CNN's multiple requests for comment.
Airline passengers are entitled to "fly rights," outlined by the US Department of Transportation, when they buy a plane ticket. Those ensure airlines will do things like provide passengers with water when delayed on the tarmac or, if overbooked, ask passengers for volunteers before others are bumped off involuntarily.
But comfort and personal space are not among those rights.
Air travel dos and don'ts are wildly divisive and regularly broken — do the same laws we adhere to on land apply in the sky? Everything from who has ownership over the armrest (etiquette experts told CNN in 2014 the passenger in the middle seat gets both) to which animals qualify as "emotional support" creatures (a new federal proposal would ban ESAs like peacocks, potbelly pigs and iguanas from flights) have ignited fierce debate. — CNN