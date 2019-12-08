Peloton, the indoor bike start-up, released a new holiday ad that in another time may not have made a dent in the cultural conversation.
But this is 2019, and once the internet found the ad and pulled at its seams, there was no turning back.
Social media is awash in critics who have seen the ad and are confounded by its aims, accusing Peloton of peddling negative body image, unchecked privilege, and gross marital dynamics.
The ad follows the "journey" of a young mother, who receives a Peloton bike for Christmas. The unnamed woman begins to document her fitness journey in a vlog, and audiences briefly wonder if this woman is a professional YouTuber.
She rides after work. She rides, begrudgingly, at 6 in the morning.
She records it all, though her large, doe-like eyes seem to plead those of us watching at home for help.
"She's So High," a Tal Bachman song that debuted 20 years ago, swells as the woman unveils her yearlong vlog to her husband — it was he she was speaking to all along!
"A year ago, I didn't realize how much this would change me," she says, now a full believer.
Audiences cannot immediately notice how she's as fit now as she was at the ad's start, has changed.
So what, then, is the most offensive part of this ad?
Critics suggested it smacked of sexism. In a biting clip, comedian Eva Victor skewered the fact that a husband bought his wife an exercise bike seemingly unprompted — what message does that send to the wife, then?
Perhaps it's the idea that a working mother has the time to record her daily fitness regimen for her husband's viewing pleasure — and is she doing so against her will? Or maybe it's the use of the schmaltzy anthem "She's So High," a relic of an era when depictions of these marital dynamics were widespread?
And there's the cost of the bike, which starts at $2,245.
Shortly after the advertisement was released, actor Ryan Reynolds seemed to poke fun at the recent controversy around an ad for Peloton, the indoor bike start-up. The video, a commercial for his Aviation Gin brand of distilled spirits, opens with the woman now dubbed "the Peloton woman" staring blankly at the camera while out with two girlfriends before they toast to "new beginnings."
Peloton said the company's advertisement was misinterpreted.
"We constantly hear from our members how their lives have been meaningfully and positively impacted after purchasing or being gifted a Peloton Bike or Tread, often in ways that surprise them," a Peloton spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. "Our holiday spot was created to that fitness and wellness journey." — CNN