Pence and Biden lock in COVID-19 vaccine plans, but Trump still holding out

“He did recently recover from COVID,” McEnany said a press briefing on Tuesday. “He has the continued protective effects of the monoclonal antibody cocktail that I mentioned ... His priority is front-line workers, those in long-term care facilities, and he wants to make sure that the vulnerable get access first.”

Trump’s hesitancy to receive the vaccine comes as some of his supporters are spreading misinformation about it.

Since the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine began being administered across the country Monday, adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory have falsely claimed on social media that it’s dangerous.

Sidney Powell, a QAnon-promoting lawyer who was at one point part of Trump’s legal team, tweeted Dec. 4 that the U.S. government’s campaign to vaccinate all Americans will be used to spy on people.

“NO WAY #America,” Powell wrote in the tweet, in which she tagged Trump. “This is more authoritarian communist control imported straight from #China.”

On another front in the war on the virus that has killed more than 300,000 Americans, it was revealed Wednesday that a controversial former Trump administration official pushed government health experts to adopt the flawed “herd immunity” approach to battle the pandemic.