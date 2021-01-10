Pence will attend Biden's inauguration

Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, according to a source familiar with the plans.

CNN previously reported that Pence was planning to attend the inauguration, but he was waiting on an invitation.

Word of Pence's intention to watch Biden take his oath of office in person spread just one day after the first major break between Pence and President Donald Trump — when Pence defied the president by performing his constitutional duty to certify the election results.

Pence had faced intense pressure from Trump and his supporters to somehow stop the ceremonial vote counting during a joint session of Congress, although he told the president it was not within his power to do so. A mob incited by Trump earlier in the day Wednesday descended on the US Capitol where Pence was presiding over the counting of the Electoral College results, forcing him and his family to flee the chamber when the pro-Trump rioters infiltrated the building.

Biden said Friday that he was glad Pence would be attending.