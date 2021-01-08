People at the US Capitol riot are being identified and losing their jobs

Saccone, who posted videos from among the crowd on the grounds outside the Capitol building, stated in a Facebook post that everyone around him was "involved in peaceful, first amendment assembly."

CNN has reached out to Saccone for further comment.

Lindsey Williams, a Pennsylvania state Senator, shared a video that appeared to have been deleted from Saccone's Facebook page. In it, Saccone says, "They broke down the gates, they're macing them up there. We're trying to run out all of the evil people in there and all of the RINOs that have betrayed our President. We're going to run them out of their offices."

Americans in positions of power are also being disciplined for their support of the violence, even if they weren't at the Capitol. The Texas Republican Party removed Walter West, its Sergeant-At-Arms, from his position after West made comments on Facebook supporting the Capitol siege.