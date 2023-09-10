The Missouri Athletic Club named Donald L. “Chip” Misch COO/general manager.
Lawrence Group promoted: Associate Principals Brent Fasbinder and Michael Flynn; Senior Associates Katie Alderson, Dan DeWeese, Cole Hoffarth, Michael Lombardo, Kelly Paige and Dana Peck; Associates Kalia Choi, Nicole Schlote, Morgan Bargetzi, Harrison Naff and Larissa Hudson. The group promoted James Strupp to billing services manager.
Armstrong Teasdale, St. Louis, added Zachary W. Langrehr to its Corporate Services practice group, and Andrea M. Sciarratta in asbestos litigation.
Lasagna Love named Belleville resident Andria Larson the global non-profit’s executive director.