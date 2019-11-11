Some of the biggest names in Hollywood flocked to the E! People's Choice Awards Sunday night.
One of the most surprising was Kevin Hart, who was part of a devastating car accident in September in Calabasas, California. Hart fractured his spine and has since been in rehab. This was the first major public appearance since his crash.
"Thank God because I definitely don't have to be here," Hart said when he took the stage to accept the award for comedy act of the year. "Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more -- appreciate the things that really matter, family. I wanna thank my wife and my kids ... I want to thank you all for being there for me during my difficult time."
Others who took home awards include Gwen Stefani, who accepted the Fashion Icon Award.
Kim Kardashian and her sisters won reality show of the year; Pink was honored with a People's Champion of 2019 award.
"I grew up in a family of activists and I know that one person can make a difference," she said on stage. "You feel like your life doesn't matter, get involved. I don't care about your politics, I care about your kids. Kindness today is an act of rebellion ... there is a planet that needs help. Stop fighting each other and help each other."
A truly poignant moment was when Adam Sandler awarded his good friend, Jennifer Aniston, with the Icon Award. He praised her and called her "nice" about 10 different times in his tribute -- and it was adorable.
"This town throws out a lot of awards but the People's Choice, this has always been special to me. As actors, we don't do this for the critics or for each other or to make our families proud. We do this for the money!" Aniston joked. "No, I'm kidding we do it for you guys. We really do. You all have been so good to me over the years, I love you too. When I first heard I had won this icon award the first thing I thought was holy s*** have I been around this long? But if I have any claim to this word icon, it's because I was able to be on an iconic show with an iconic cast and an iconic haircut. 'Friends' was the gift of a lifetime and I wouldn't be standing up here without that amazing show."
Other winners included "Avengers: Endgame" for top movie of 2019, "Murder Mystery" as top comedy movie, "Avengers: Endgame" as top action movie; "Aladdin' as best family movie; Robert Downey Jr. as male movie star and Zendaya as female movie star.