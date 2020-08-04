Pepper spray, knives, guns: Mask disputes flaring as workers try to enforce rules

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 27-year-old St. Louis woman, apparently upset for being asked to leave a pizza place because she wasn't wearing a mask, shot pepper spray at three employees, St. Louis County police said Monday.
St. Louis County is mandating that people wear face masks in public, including inside businesses, in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Police responded to the call about 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance at St. Louis' Incredible Pizza Company in south St. Louis County. Police said there was an altercation after customers were told they had to leave since they were not wearing masks. Witnesses and video surveillance indicated one woman used the pepper spray on the employees.
The woman was issued a summons for assault.
Violence over mask rules are being reported in many areas. In Pennsylvania, a man entered a cigar store without a mask on Friday and became irate when told he needed one. Police said he grabbed two cigars and left without paying, and when a worker followed him outside, the man allegedly fired a handgun in the air and then fired twice at the staff member. No one was injured.
In late July, police said a Missouri man allegedly pulled a knife on a worker at a Casey's convience store in southwest after being asked to leave becuase he was not wearing a mask.
