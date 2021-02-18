Perseverance rover is coming in for a Mars landing today

Landing day is finally here. The NASA Perseverance rover, which has been on a 292.5 million-mile journey from Earth since July 30, is expected to land on Mars Thursday around 2:55 p.m.

Perseverance is NASA's first mission that will search for signs of ancient life on another planet to help answer the big question: Was life ever present on Mars?

The rover will explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and search for microfossils in the rocks and soil there. Follow-up missions will return samples of this site collected by Perseverance to Earth by the 2030s.