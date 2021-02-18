Perseverance rover is coming in for a Mars landing today

Landing day is finally here. The NASA Perseverance rover, which has been on a 292.5 million-mile journey from Earth since July 30, is expected to land on Mars Thursday around 2:55 p.m.
Perseverance is NASA's first mission that will search for signs of ancient life on another planet to help answer the big question: Was life ever present on Mars?
The rover will explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and search for microfossils in the rocks and soil there. Follow-up missions will return samples of this site collected by Perseverance to Earth by the 2030s.
Along for the ride with Perseverance is an experiment to fly a helicopter, called Ingenuity, on another planet for the first time.
While we can't watch the landing "live," NASA is inviting the world to tune in to its countdown and landing commentary, which will stream live beginning on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. Tune in via NASA's public TV channel, website, app, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, Daily Motion or THETA.TV. In a first, the agency will also offer a Spanish language show for the landing.
During the landing coverage, NASA's mission control team will be able to confirm if the rover safely landed on the surface of Mars.
If successful, Perseverance will be NASA's ninth landing on Mars and the agency's fifth rover.
This rover is the heaviest NASA has ever attempted to land, weighing in at over a metric ton.
Once the rover has landed, Perseverance's two-year mission will begin.
Perseverance will search for evidence of ancient life and study Mars' climate and geology and collect samples that will eventually be returned to Earth by the 2030s. — CNN