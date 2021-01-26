Pets are back: Biden's 2 dogs settle in at White House; feline friend's arrival pending

Major is the first shelter dog to ever live in the White House and “barking proof that every dog can live the American dream," the association said.

The Bidens had promised to bring the dogs with them to the White House. They plan to add a cat, though no update on the feline's arrival was shared on Monday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki predicted, while on video answering questions from members of the public, that the cat will “dominate the internet” when it arrives.

Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, a self-described germaphobe, does not own any pets and had none with him at the White House.

Just like they do for ordinary people, pets owned by the most powerful people in the world provide their owners with comfort, entertainment, occasional drama and generally good PR.

“Pets have played an important role in the White House throughout the decades, not only by providing companionship to the presidents and their families, but also by humanizing and softening their political images,” said Jennifer Pickens, author of a book about pets at the White House.