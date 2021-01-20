Planned Parenthood says abortions in Missouri continue, despite report otherwise

The only abortion provider in Missouri is dismissing as false an anti-abortion Christian organization’s report that the state has become the first to no longer provide abortions. But for the entire month of December, numbers show no abortions took place in Missouri.

Officials with Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, which operates the only abortion clinic in Missouri, say the clinic located in St. Louis still offers the surgical procedure and that anti-abortion groups are trying to cause confusion.

“I believe that they know it is intentionally false, but their purpose in doing so is to sow some doubt amongst the community, amongst folks who might need to access the care, in hopes that they might think that they don’t have an option and force them to continue the pregnancy,” said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer for the regional Planned Parenthood.

The Jan. 5 report by Operation Rescue states that it “has confirmed” that abortion appointments have not been available at Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis location “for months,” and that patients instead are being referred to its Fairview Heights facility in the Metro East.