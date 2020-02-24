8-plus hours in plank position puts former Marine, 62, in record book

Holding a plank position for a few minutes is tough enough. Holding one for 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds is world-record worthy - and now the title held by a 62-year-old former Marine.
George Hood of Naperville, Ill., did just that on Feb. 15 to reclaim the title he had earned in 2011 with 1 hour and 20 minutes.
But in 2016, Mao Weidong took the title by holding a plank for 8 hours, 1 minute and 1 second.
If you don't know exactly what a plan is, it's an isometric core exercise that involves holding a position similar to a push-up for the maximum possible time.
Hood said he wanted to reclaim his title badly enoug that he trained about 7 hours a day for 18 months leading up to his attempt.
"It's 4-5 hours a day in the plank pose," Hood told CNN. "Then I do 700 pushups a day, 2,000 situps a day in sets of a hundred, 500 leg squats a day. For upper body and the arms, I do approximately 300 arm curls a day."
In total, Hood did around 2,100 hours of planking to prepare for the event, according to Guinness World Records.
When Hood finally got up on the platform to break the world record, he said he thought of his three sons. His rock music -- including Van Halen and "Du Hast" by Rammstein -- also kept him going.
"When it gets tough, you know what I do? I turn that music up so loud, you'd think you're at a rock concert. I always had a fantasy of being a rock star back in the '80s," Hood said. "And at least for those 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds, I was a rock star."
Hood said the phases of prolonged planking are similar to the walls one encounters while running a marathon.
"The burning will set in those elbows. The skin will break and they will bleed," Hood said. "When that happens, (my coach) talks me through it and I take lots of water and eventually they go numb. When the numbness sets in, I'm generally pretty good. It's just a matter of being tired and wanting to stop."
He could have stopped planking at any time after the 8 hour and 1 minute mark, but Hood said he pushed toward 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds to get the "515" numbers in there and dedicate it to the gym.