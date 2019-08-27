In an effort to put a lid on poaching of wild animals, a new law would allow judges to impose restitution on those who are found guilty of illegal "chasing, pursuing, killing, processing, or disposing" of several species. The measure singles out wild turkey, paddlefish, white-tailed deer, elk and black bears.
The maximum restitution varies, but the penalty for illegally killing an elk or black bear could run as high as $5,000.
Domestic violence law
Landlords will be prohibited from evicting anyone who is a victim of domestic violence or is in imminent danger of being victimized. The new law also requires landlords to let domestic violence victims break their leases if they can show proof, through a police report, of being harmed.