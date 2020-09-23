Poisoned Russian opposition leader out of hospital after 32 days

In his post Tuesday night accompanied by a close-up photo, he laughed off reports that Putin suggested to French President Emmanuel Macron in a call that he might have "swallowed the poison himself."

"Good theory, I believe it deserves the most careful attention," Navalny wrote in Russian.

"Cooked Novichok in the kitchen. Took a sip from a flask on the plane. Fell into a coma."

He wryly wrote then the "ultimate aim of my cunning plan" must have been to die in Siberia, where the cause of death would be "lived long enough."

"But Putin outmaneuvered me. You can't fool him," Navalny wrote. "As a result, I lay in coma for 18 days like a fool, but didn't get my way. The provocation failed!"

The nerve agent used in the attack was the same class of Soviet-era agent that Britain said was used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018, and Chancellor Angela Merkel and other world leaders have called for Russia to fully investigate.

Navalny was kept in an induced coma for more than two weeks as he was treated with an antidote. Members of his team accused the Kremlin of involvement in the poisoning, charges that Russian officials have vehemently denied.

Russia has bristled at the demands for an investigation, saying it needs Germany to share medical data or compare notes with the Russian doctors who said they found no trace of poison in his system while he was at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk.

